Niagara Falls to be illuminated blue on American and Canadian sides in honor of doctors

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Both the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls will be illuminated blue Friday night in appreciation of doctors on the frontlines of COVID-19.

Doctors’ Day is celebrated every year on May 1 in Canada, but it holds special significance this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents on both sides of the border are also invited to participate by turning on the flashlight on their phones and holding it high, through their window, from their balcony, front porch or driveway, for five minutes at 9 p.m. 

