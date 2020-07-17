Niagara Falls tourism officials targeting regional travelers in the coronavirus era

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – With next to no international tourists visiting Niagara Falls, officials have come up with a different marketing strategy, one they hope can mitigate any negative impacts of the coronavirus crisis.

John Percy, the President and CEO of Discovery Niagara USA, says they are targeting people within driving distance of Niagara Falls.

“New York State, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, and Connecticut are those top markets for us presently,” Percy said.

“We have really concentrated all of our advertising within a six to eight hour drive because that’s what our research is showing, that people are comfortable coming in their own vehicle,” he added.

The Drinkwaters would fall into that category. The family of four is visiting the Cataract City from Long Island.

“My wife has been wanting to come for a while,” said James Drinkwater. “We felt with the warm weather, and because we’re trying to do more local trips right now because of the coronavirus, this was the perfect time to come down.”

“We know that the coronavirus rate is going down in New York, whereas we know in other states it’s going up,” said Sharon Drinkwater. “So we didn’t want to travel to any other state.”

Tourism officials were dealt a blow earlier this week when Ohio was added to New York’s travel advisory list. That means anyone visiting from the Buckeye State must quarantine for 14 days once they arrive in the Empire State.

“We have pulled all advertising from Ohio,” said Percy, who added they are ready to start advertising there again immediately when the state is removed from the travel advisory list.

That said, Percy is watching closely to see whether any other Northeast or Great Lakes states are added to the advisory in the coming weeks.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of his work here.