BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara professor is set to appear on Jeopardy! later this week.

Dr. Carolyn Shivers is set to compete to be the next champion. She is an associate professor in Niagara’s psychology department, having joined last fall. She has made it her mission to learn more about people with disabilities and their impact on society.

Dr. Shivers currently lives on Grand Island. Her episode will air later this week.