BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a sign that winter is here in case you haven’t been outside. The International Joint Commission said it may start putting up the ice boom on Friday, weather permitting.

The ice boom will be there to cut down on the amount of ice flowing into the Niagara River.

It’s put up by December 16 or when lake erie in buffalo reaches 39-degrees.

Right now it’s at 40 degrees, so it’s close.