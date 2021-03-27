Niagara University acknowledges death in house fire where students were known to live

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara University has notified its students and staff that one person has died in a house fire where the university knows Niagara University students lived.

In an e-mail to staff and students obtained by News 4, the school president says Niagara Falls authorities have not officially connected the fatality to a student death but acknowledged there are reports the person who died is connected to the NU community.

NU called this news devastating, and will have additional counseling services for its students.

This is a developing story. News 4 will update this article as new information becomes available.

