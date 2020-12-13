Niagara University spreading holiday cheer through literacy

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara University is helping people enjoy the holidays while limiting the spread of COVID-19.

The school’s Levesque Institute for Civic Engagement teamed up with the state to re-invent Prospect Park.

Students created a “Candy Cane Story Lane,” with free outside self-guided storybook strolls to enjoy.

“It’s such a difficult time and we still wanted families to be able to get out and get fresh air and be able to feel safe comfortable and really still engage with literature. So while they are off from school they can read holiday stories and talk about books.” Liz Yarussi, Institute for Civic Engagement, Niagara University

If you missed it yesterday, the candy cane lane trail will happen again next weekend, on December 19 from 12 p.m. until 2 pm.