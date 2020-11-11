Niagara University to shift to remote instruction for rest of semester

(WIVB) – Niagara University will shift to remote instruction for the rest of the semester beginning on Thursday.

The university continues to have positive cases, although the increase has not been as significant as it was at the end of last week, a statement from Niagara University said.

“This has been a demanding semester for our students, and we know that moving to remote instruction for the last few days of our face-to-face classes will also allow them to get home for Thanksgiving,” the statement said.