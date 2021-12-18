BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Alumni of Nichols School rallied in front of the campus today in solidarity with student protests.
On Monday, students walked out of class protesting the alleged sexual assault of a classmate. Students say the victim went to school administration about the issue, but the accused student wasn’t removed from class.
This morning, alumni gathered outside the school to show support for the students protests. The alleged assault happened off campus and the district attorney’s office is currently investigating.
New on WIVB.com
- Western New Yorkers participate in Wreaths Across America at graves of service members
- YMCA Buffalo Niagara distributes produce to local residents
- Riverworks hosts family-friendly holiday festival
- Nichols alumni stand in solidarity with student protests
- Buffalo Dream Center distributes food, clothing and toys to families in need