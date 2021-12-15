Nightmare Alley, filmed in Buffalo, to have red carpet event at North Park Theatre

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nightmare Alley, a 1940s-set thriller starring Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett, and directed by Guillermo del Toro, was partially filmed in Buffalo City Hall last year.

The film will premiere at North Park Theatre Wednesday night at 7 p.m., complete with a red carpet event including dozens of local extras that were involved in its production and exclusive movie posters. News 4 sat down with Ray Barker, the theatre’s program director, for an interview about the screening.

Masks will be required to attend the film.