Nine people who jammed Buffalo intersection in protest remain defiant and proud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All charges were dismissed Tuesday for the nine people taken away by police for blocking a busy intersection in Buffalo, taking their protest to the middle of Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street.

Nine people were arrested on July 11 when the protest turned into an act of civil disobedience. An estimated 200 total took part in the Close the Camps Coalition demonstration, which caused traffic closures on a Friday afternoon.

Outside of Buffalo City Court, those who spoke again demanded the closure of the migrant detention centers along the southern U.S. border, defended their First Amendment right, and said it’s unconscionable to not take part if you’re moved by the situation.

Some of the charges dismissed take effect immediately, with others dependent upon no new charges in the next 30 days.

