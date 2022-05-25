ASHFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — No charges will be filed against the person who shot and killed a retired Erie County Sheriff’s Office K-9 after mistaking it for a coyote.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the death of retired Erie County K-9 Haso after he was found dead on April 29, just days after he was reported missing in the area of Ashford Hollow and Route 240.

The investigation revealed Haso was shot by a nearby small animal farm operator protecting their animal, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. The person mistook 8-year-old Haso for a wild coyote.

The sheriff’s office said no charges will be filed.