No injuries in early morning fire in Lockport

The Lockport Fire Department says they were dispatched to a fire at 2 Devereaux Ct. this morning just after 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found smoke and fire coming from the second story windows at the front of the house.

All occupants were out of the house, and firefighters began to put the fire out, which was knocked down quickly.

Firefighters checked the structure for any signs of the fire extending to other areas of the home and found most of the heat and smoke damage was contained to the second story, with the front bedroom sustaining the largest share of this damage.

There was also minor water damage noted from the water used to extinguish this fire.

The Lockport Fire Department determined the cause of the fire was accidental and related to a possible electrical problem in the second story room.

No injuries were reported, while one firefighter sustained a minor injury but remained on at the scene.

