Two people were involved in a rear-end collision in the City of Tonawanda. It happened at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the accident happened on Twin City Highway at Luskin Drive.

A man driving a 2013 Chevy pickup, traveling northbound on Twin City rear-ended a woman driving 2009 Subaru Forester while she was stopped at a red light.

No injuries were reported, both vehicles had broken axles, according to City of Tonawanda Police.

Police issued the man a summons for the accident.