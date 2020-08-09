No library card needed, the tool library offers tools at low-cost

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the pandemic, many people have turned their attention to fixing up their homes. As expensive as buying tools can get., a local nonprofit is lending a helping hand.

When you think of a library, a hammer and pliers probably don’t come to mind.

“Not a book, equally as important” said Erie County Legislator Lisa Chimera.

This is the Tool Library — a place where instead of buying, people can borrow tools at a low cost at t the location on Northup Place in Buffalo.

“We’re trying to get people to rethink the idea of ownership versus access. You really don’t need to own something you just need access to it,” said Darren Cotton, founder of the Tool Library.

Founder Darren Cotton started the all volunteer non-profit back in 2011 as a grad student. He says giving people more access to tools is a different model for community development.

“Cost should never be a barrier to people wanting to fix up their homes, being able to grow their own food or community organizations, such as you see today organizing cleanups and neighborhood improvement projects,” said Cotton.

At the Tool Library, there are more than 3,400 tools available to rent out from measure tape and hammers to power drills. Membership starts at just $20 a year.

“Especially during this time when people are struggling financially, this organization provides tools to those who would not normally be able to purchase tools at this time,” said Chimera.

Erie County legislator Lisa Chimera secured a $5,000 grant for the group which is celebrating it’s ‘Summer of Service.’

“There are members that donate tools, there are members that borrow tools so it’s reusing, repurposing items to make our community a better place,” said Chimera.

Volunteers tell News 4 they eventually hope to expand to other areas in the city. For more information on the Tool Library click here.