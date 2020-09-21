No re-sentencing for woman convicted in 1989 death of Buffalo man

(WIVB) – A woman who was convicted in the brutal 1989 death of a Buffalo man will not have her sentence reduced.

Wendy Bummer-Smythe was released from prison earlier this month.

Smythe and her husband were convicted for killing Ronald Marin at an apartment on Hazelwood Avenue in Buffalo.

The court agreed that Smythe was a victim of domestic violence by her then-husband, but that it did not significantly contribute to her actions.

A re-sentencing would have reduced the amount of time she will spend on parole.