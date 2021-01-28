No spectators, no wrestling as winter school sports resume

(WIVB)– There will be no fans in the stands and no wrestling at this point. Most local school districts seem to be opting into the chance to resume more school sports.

The Depew schools will be one of dozens of local districts to begin hockey and basketball practice on Monday.

Depew Union Free School District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Rabey said, “We actually have three high-risk winter sports. We have boys and girls basketball, all three levels modified JV and varsity. We have girls and boys ice hockey.”

It only took a matter of hours after five county health commissioners came out opposed to allowing high school wrestling to resume before Section 6 officials postponed wrestling for now.

“Postpone that until at least the spring season and be in a better position to evaluate the safety and health guidelines so we can make sure our student-athletes are protected,” Rabey said.

Section 6 is also not allowing any spectators at events for now to be on the safe side.

“And although I know parents may not be able to watch live, I’m sure they are still glad their children are able to participate in sports and we’ll do our best to provide live streaming opportunities.” Dr. Charles Galluzzo, Superintendent, Lake Shore Central School District

Sweet Home School Board Member Nadine Ocasio said, “One kid dies, that blood is not on my hands.”

Some Sweet home school board members still don’t think it’s safe to resume more sports.

Ocasio continued, “and we are welcoming it into our schools and not only our own schools, we’re going and saying hey other schools let’s mix together that sounds like a good idea. Nobody seems to care.”

The Sweet Home school board will hear from parents before voting on it the morning of January 30.