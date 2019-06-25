North Carolina man arrested for making threat to North Tonawanda City Hall

North Tonawanda Police say multiple agencies received an officer safety message from New York State Police regarding a man who may be armed with multiple firearms. A vehicle description was also released.

Police say the vehicle was located at the North Tonawanda City Hall at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The individual, 36-year-old Timothy Payne, was located at City Hall. He is a white male from North Carolina with ties to North Tonawanda and other parts of Western New York.

Payne, who lost his legs in an explosion in Afghanistan, is the founder of Chosen Leadership, a veterans advocacy group.

After a brief conversation with officers, Payne admitted to having firearms in his vehicle, according to police.

An item was located by authorities that appeared to be an explosive device.

A bomb squad and the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station Army Bomb Disposal Unit and searched the vehicle and City Hall.

No explosives were found in City Hall, and the apparent explosive device from the vehicle was removed, according to authorities.

The device is being analyzed by the bomb squad, but there’s no word at this time if it was an actual explosive device.

Police also found a loaded pistol, two loaded military-style rifles and 100 rounds of ammunition inside the vehicle.

No one was injured and no threats were made to anyone while Payne was in City Hall.

Payne was arraigned by a judge in the hospital last night.

He’s charged with criminal possession of a weapon and further charges are pending an investigation.