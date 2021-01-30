North Park Theatre offering private movie screenings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– If you’re a movie lover, the North Park Theatre has an offer for you. The theatre is renting out its auditorium to a limited number of movie fans.

North Park says through the month of February parties of one to six people of the same family or household can rent out the theatre for $250 per timeslot. They say you have the power to screen whatever you’d like.

The theatre says “the short answer is, if you can dream it, we can do it.”

According to their website, reservations must be made at least 4 days in advance. To make a reservation, click here.

For more details about private screenings, click here.