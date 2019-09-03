North Tonawanda DMV limiting operations due to camera failure

The North Tonawanda DMV has been forced to limit operations due to a camera failure.

According to the Albany DMV, the camera equipment failure is impacting only the Norman Keller building location of the North Tonawanda DMV Office (500 Wheatfield Street).

The failure has disrupted license transactions such as new license issuance, permit testing, and renewals of licenses including upgrades to Enhanced and Real ID documents.

Customers seeking those documents should go to another Niagara County DMV location- 111 Main Street in Lockport or 1001 11th Street in Niagara Falls.

Both locations are open until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.