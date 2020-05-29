North Tonawanda Girl Scout troop leader facing child sexual abuse charges

(WIVB) – A North Tonawanda Girl Scout troop leader and his wife are facing charges after the man allegedly sexually abused two children in North Tonawanda.

Marty and Shani Walton were both virtually arraigned Friday in Niagara County Court.

Marty is charged with two counts of first degree sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Shani is charged with two counts of endangering a child.

Both pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday.

The victims in the case are eight and nine years old. At Friday’s arraignment, a judge ordered a full order of protection for both victims.

Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said that parents expect their children to be safe while with their troop leaders. She’s urging anyone who might have additional information to come forward.

Marty Walton is being held on $20,000 bail. If convicted, he could face up to 14 years in prison.

Shani is facing up to four years if convicted.

The Amherst Police Department is also investigating other alleged incidents involving the Waltons.