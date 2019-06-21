North Tonawanda man admits to leaking grand jury info

A former grand juror has admitted to leaking grand jury information, according to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy.

26-year-old Casey Lipps of North Tonawanda pleaded guilty to contempt of court by leaking secret grand jury information.

Lipps served as a grand juror on a federal grand jury in October 2016.

Officials say Lipps revealed information to various people concerning multiple targets of grand jury investigations. He also failed to provide complete information in response to law enforcement’s investigation into his leaking of the info.

Lipps faces a maximum of life in prison when he is sentenced on October 29.