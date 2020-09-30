North Tonawanda man charged with coronavirus fraud

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A North Tonawanda man was charged with COVID relief fraud Tuesday.

Michael Kornaker,50, of North Tonawanda was charged with wire fraud in relation to a national emergency and aggravated identity theft.

While on supervised release for a 2017 federal conviction on mail fraud and tax evasion charges, Kornaker fraudulently applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan between June and August 2020.

The EIDL program provides funds to small businesses or private, non-profit organizations that suffer substantial economic injury as a result of a disaster, including the COVID-19 pandemic. He received $60,500 using the name and personal information of another person, without that person’s permission.

Kornaker is facing a minimum of two years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.