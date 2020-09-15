North Tonawanda man dies after motorcycle accident

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A man is dead after an early morning motorcycle accident in the Town of Tonawanda.

Police say officers responded to a call of a motorcycle rider down and struck by a car at 3:35 a.m Monday near the Colvin exit on the I-290.

Motorcyclist John Serrano,47, of North Tonawanda was driving eastbound on the I-290 when his motorcycle left the pavement. He was thrown into traffic and struck by several vehicles. All drivers of the vehicles are cooperating with police and no charges will be filed. No drivers sustained injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at 716-879-6614 or its confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.