North Tonawanda residents asked to ‘conserve water starting immediately’ after water main break

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The mayor of North Tonawanda is asking residents to “please conserve water starting immediately” after construction on River Road caused a water main break Tuesday morning.

“For the time being we are asking residents to avoid unnecessary large water draws such as watering the lawn, or filling pools,” mayor Art Pappas posted on Facebook.

The North Tonawanda police said the incident occurred near the intersection of Main Street and River Road. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.