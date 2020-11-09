North Tonawanda restaurant Crazy Jakes shuts down

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–After more than 12 years of operation, Crazy Jakes in North Tonawanda closed its doors for good Sunday.



The restaurant announced on its Facebook page Saturday that the business is closing due to the hardships due to the pandemic.



They thanked their customers for making the past 12 and a half years memorable and their staff for keeping them going until now.

After careful consideration by our management team, we have come to the unfortunate conclusion that after tomorrow at… Posted by Crazy Jakes on Saturday, November 7, 2020

LATEST: