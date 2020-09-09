Northland Workforce Training Center gets $125,000 grant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was in town Tuesday to help Western New Yorkers who are looking for a job or hoping to further their career. Hochul, along with Mayor Bryon Brown and other city officials were at the Northland Workforce Training Center.



They accepted a 125-thousand-dollar grant for the center from the Local Initiative Support Center. LISC, along with the Tobacco-Free Coalition of Erie and Niagara Counties, are the two newest partners for Northland.

In two years, they have already helped more than 200 people find jobs. Hochul says getting involved can set you up for success.



“Your life will be transformed forever. They’ll have the opportunity to have good paying jobs with dignity.”



Hochul also says at the start of the pandemic the city of Buffalo had a four percent unemployment rate. It’s now up to 14 percent.