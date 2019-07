BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo’s Northland Workforce Training Center will receive $100,000 to provide Western New Yorkers with career training.

Bank on Buffalo is providing the money which will be used for tuition assistance, and fund operations of the center on Northland Avenue, in the city.

The center is part of the training initiative in Governor Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion.

The support will be paid out from Bank on Buffalo over a 5-year period.