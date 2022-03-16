BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and students from a local school wanted to make sure everyone gets to celebrate.

Some patients at Mercy Hospital received a surprise as the group of students from Notre Dame Academy brought them cards wishing them well and a happy St. Patrick’s Day.

The students presented healthcare workers with dozens of cards to give to their patients.

“The cards came from our hearts and we just enjoy making them, it’s fun, and we like making people smile it’s just a good feeling,” said student Jack Bevilacqua.

“We always appreciate getting the artwork, we do what we can for our patients but being able to give them a piece of sunshine throughout their stay is just wonderful and its a great reminder of why we do what we do,” said nurse Angela Broughton.

These kids are no stranger to acts of kindness.

Throughout the pandemic they made cards for the healthcare workers at Mercy Hospital.

“It’s just a really really fun thing to do because they work so hard to protect us and really just provide us safety,” said student Amber Vanderbush.

“It’s great getting a thank you from anyone is wonderful but from the kids its especially encouraging,” Broughton said.

The kids been making cards for different organizations in the community once a month for the past two years and don’t plan to stop anytime soon.

“We just do it for making people happy, smile, and make sure they feel better and make sure they go back home with their friends and family,” said student Jack Murphy.

They make cards for all the other holidays and have also given them to Children’s Hospital, the VA, and Feed More Western New York.

Kayla Green is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.