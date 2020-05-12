Nourish New York Program helping FeedMore WNY get more food to people in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–FeedMore Western New York is getting more food to people in need thanks to the Nourish New York Program.

The program takes food from farms that would go to waste because of the current low demand from schools and restaurants and gets it to food banks.

With money through Nourish New York, FeedMore was able to buy enough food to feed about 250 families.

New York State is planning to continue the Nourish New York Program as long as there is a need for it.

If farmers want to get involved, they’re advised to contact either the department of agriculture or their local food bank.