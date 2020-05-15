Nursing homes prepare for mandate requiring them to test staff for COVID twice a week

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Nursing facilities across New York State had until Friday to certify with the state that they will comply with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order requiring them to test all staff members for the coronavirus twice a week.

Wednesday the 13th was the deadline for them to submit their plan for that testing to the New York State Department of Health. Officials say they are reviewing those plans right now. If facilities fail to comply with the order, the health commissioner can revoke their operating certificate.

“Pursuant to the state’s directive, they have seven days from the 13th to commence testing,” said Stephen Hanse, the President and CEO of the New York State Health Facilities Association-New York State Assisted Center for Assisted Living.

Hanse welcomes the directive, but there are still concerns. Specifically, he’s worried about the supply of test kits and how much they cost.

“Overall, skilled nursing and assisted living providers are required to bear the cost of these tests,” Hanse said, adding he doesn’t think they can do that right now.

“I know the state is doing everything they can to ramp up to procure tests,” he added. “But at the present time, I do not believe the state is able to provide enough tests to all the employees to have the tests in place.”

At his daily coronavirus press briefing Friday, Cuomo said this is something that has to be done. There have been more than 5,000 confirmed or presumed COVID deaths at nursing homes across the state.

“We have worked with the commercial labs BioReference, LabCorp, and Quest to get additional capacity,” said Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor. “The state has reserved 30,000 tests per day to be dedicated just to nursing home staff.”

Cuomo said the state is sending 120,000 test kits to nursing homes right now.

At Wyoming County Community Health System’s skilled nursing facility in Warsaw, they’ve independently ordered enough testing kits to get them through the next two weeks.

“The question isn’t us complying with the executive order. The question is the resources and the financial impact on the health system,” said Joseph McTernan, the CEO of WCCHS.

There are 218 staff members at the nursing home. They estimate it will cost $45,780 per week to test each of them twice. The facility is municipally run.

“So this is an issue for taxpayers in Wyoming County,” McTernan said.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of his work here.