The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory this afternoon.

It’s in effect from 8 p.m. on Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

NWS says Lake effect snow is expected, with three to six inches. Plan on slippery road conditions.

It will fall in relatively narrow bands, and if traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities, according to the National Weather Service.