NY Attorney General’s office investigating claims Hotel Henry isn’t refunding event deposits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James confirms they’re looking into claims Hotel Henry is not refunding deposits to couples who booked the hotel for their wedding.

Hotel Henry announced their closure on February 16 citing financial hardship as a result of the ongoing pandemic. They will close for good on February 27.

Those with future events booked with Hotel Henry told News 4 earlier this week hotel management has reached out regarding deposits.

However, WNY couples have come forward telling us Hotel Henry will not refund their deposits, losing out on thousands of dollars.

The AG’s office is asking those having issues with Hotel Henry to file an online complaint through their office. For the complaint form, click here.