NY ballparks now allowed to use 20% of seating

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — As of Thursday, large outdoor sports venues across NY State are allowed to bring in fans as long as the number of fans does not exceed 20% of the overall capacity of the facility.

Yankee Stadium hosted about 10,000 fans for their home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. In Buffalo, the Bisons could host about 3,000 fans if they play their home opener at Sahlen Field on May 4. But that’s still not a sure thing.

If the Toronto Blue Jays still cannot play in Toronto, and decide to use Sahlen Field for the home stand starting June 1, there’s a chance that Bisons would adopt a new ‘home field’ and would not even play their home opener May 4 to allow the Blue Jays to make preparations at Sahlen Field.

Large indoor sports venues are allowed to host fans at only 10% capacity. That means the Sabres can only allow 1,900 fans for this Saturday’s game against the NY Rangers. Tickets for that game have been on sale since Monday and less than 1,000 have sold.

Even with limited capacity, the Sabres may not sell out their final games. Fans are required to either show proof that they have been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days, or they have tested negative for Covid. A list of the requirements for attending a Sabres game are found here.

The Office of NY Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on March 18 that; ‘The NY State Department of Health will re-evaluate the testing and vaccination entry requirements in May, and if the public health situation continues to improve, they may be discontinued in mid-May.’ according to the Governor’s press release.