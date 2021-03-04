NYS appealing temporary injunction allowing certain bars/restaurants to stay open past 11 p.m.

(WIVB)– New York State is appealing the temporary injunction that lifted the 11 p.m. curfew for certain bars in Western New York.

Usually, an appeal process takes about five weeks, but the state is asking for an emergency stay of Justice Walker’s ruling.

Attorneys at HoganWillig feel a single judge from the appellate division does not have the power to overturn an injunction set by a trial judge.

Steve Cohen says this process is frustrating and it’s time that state officials stop hurting people’s livelihood.

“It should just be about the science. Science is unequivocally in support of the restaurateurs, the gyms, the schools, hockey players, the salons, the barbers – who we represent” Steven Cohen, Attorney, HoganWillig

The appeal is currently under review.