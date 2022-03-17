GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Assembly is honoring the late chief of the Getzville Fire Company.

Thursday, Assemblymember Karen McMahon presented the family of Irving Isenberg with a resolution in his honor. Isenberg passed in november of 2019 after a battle with bone marrow cancer.

He served the Getzville Fire Company for 29 years, four years as chief and two years as president.

“While he devoted his career to his local community, he was a patriot and on one of the darkest days he answered the call, he traveled to New York City with fellow fighters to lend their services helping in recovery efforts at ground zero,” said McMahon.

Isenberg’s name has also been added to the state memorial for EMS workers in Albany.