NYS COVID-19 report card: Which WNY districts are reporting cases

(WIVB) – Less than one week into the school year and positive COVID-19 tests are sprouting up in Clarence, Amherst, and Lackawanna.

Parents have been notified that there is a positive case of COVID-19 from an individual who was in Lackawanna Middle School last Tuesday, Sept. 8- and now the process of contact tracing is underway.

Lackawanna School Superintendent Keith Lewis said he learned Saturday night from the Department of Health that someone who was in the middle school on Sept. 8 had tested positive for COVID-19. Lewis said fewer than 20 other people from the school had to be contacted directly by the Health Department.

According to protocol posted on the Lackawanna Schools website, a close contact is anyone who was within six feet of the person for at least ten minutes.

Contact tracers may also consider duration and proximity of contact and other criteria in determining who to contact.

Those contacted will be expected to quarantine for 14 days and advised to get a test at least five days after exposure.

“The irony of that is the information just changed on Friday from the health department,” Lewis said. “We received a little bit more and are still trying to vet that out but from what was delivered to us, it’s above and beyond- that it’s now 60 minutes in the same area.”

Just days after Amherst Middle School reported a positive case, Clarence Middle School also reports that someone with COVID-19 was at school last Wednesday.

St. Mark’s School in North Buffalo also reports a COVID-19 case.

Hamburg High School reports a positive case, but that person was apparently not in school while contagious.

“They are classifying it as an off-campus case, which means that person was not on campus during the time that the individual was contagious, and they advised us that no students or staff members are at risk of infection from this particular individual,” Michael Cornell, Hamburg Central School superintendent, said.

You can access the NYS COVID-19 schools dashboard here.