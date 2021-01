TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– State officials are keeping a close eye on the Amigone Crematory in Tonawanda.

The facility on Sheridan Drive was allowed to re-open last week after being closed for months.

We’ve learned workers with the state Department of Environmental Conservation are on-site this week to make sure the crematory is following the rules.

The crematory was shut down back in September after thick black smoke was released into the air.