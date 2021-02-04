NYS finishes $33 million bridge replacement/rehab projects in Southern Tier and WNY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Governor Cuomo says the state has wrapped up work on a $33,000,000 bridge replacement and rehabilitation projects in the Southern Tier and Western New York.

Work done in Western New York includes bridge replacements in Allegany County and rehabilitations in Chautauqua and Erie Counties.

The state says the completed construction has modernized area bridges and enhanced their safety.

“New York continues to lead the nation in investing in safe, resilient and reliable infrastructure that meets the demands of a 21st Century economy,” Governor Cuomo said.

Cuomo continued, “”Replacing and repairing these bridges in the Southern Tier and Western New York will help keep our economic recovery on track, while improving mobility and quality of life in these communities for years to come.”

Work was completed in the following WNY locations:

Deck Replacements on the County Route 20 Bridge and the County Route 2 Bridge over Interstate 86 East, Town of Angelica, Allegany County

Replacement of the State Route 248 Bridge over Wileyville Creek (also known as Spring Mill Creek), Town of Independence, Allegany County

Replacement of the State Route 417 Bridge over Root Creek, Town of Bolivar, Allegany County

Rehabilitation of the State Route 394 Bridge over Western NY & PA Railroad, Lake Erie Railroad and Conewango Creek, Town of Poland, Chautauqua County

Rehabilitation of four US Route 219 bridges over South Abbott and Newton Roads, northbound and southbound, in the town of Orchard Park, Erie County

The rest of the work was completed in the Southern Tier:

Deck Replacement on the County Route 56 Bridge over Interstate 86, Town of Chemung, Chemung County

Replacement of the State Route 367 Bridge over Bentley Creek, Village of Wellsburg, Chemung County

Replacement of the State Route 226 Bridge over Howell Creek, Town of Tyrone, Schuyler County

Replacement of the Interstate 86 Bridge over a tributary to the Cohocton River, Town of Bath, Steuben County

Replacement of the State Route 8 Bridge over Beaver Creek in the Town of Columbus, Chenango County

Replacement of two Bridges carrying State Route 41 over Cornell Creek and Wilkins Brook. Towns of Afton and Coventry, Chenango County

Lawmakers from around Western New York shared their thoughts on the state’s infrastructure upgrades.

“Upgrading our infrastructure is a proven way to boost our economy, create jobs, and invest in the future of our communities. These bridge rehabilitation projects will improve safety for the people of Western New York and the Southern Tier and modernize our transportation network. I thank the workers who completed these projects for their effort and dedication.” NY Senator Sean Ryan (D) 60th Senate District

“Investing in our transportation infrastructure is critical to our regions’ economic resurgence. Completion of these 13 bridge projects, including three along Interstate-86, will enhance safety and benefit communities across the Southern Tier and Western New York. I want to thank the Governor and New York Department of Transportation for prioritizing these projects.” NY Senator George Borrello (R, C, IP, LIBT) 57th Senate District

“We’re always fighting to improve our local roads and infrastructure, and appreciate the administration’s continued investment in Western New York.” NY Assemblyman Pat Burke (D) Assembly District 142

“The completion of these bridge rehabilitation and replacement projects in Allegany County and across the region is a significant step in providing safer travel for people and improved transportation routes for business and industry. I am pleased that Western New York and the Southern Tier are able to benefit from these improvements to New York State’s infrastructure, since this region’s economy depend upon safe, dependable routes for commerce and tourism.” NY Assemblyman Joseph Giglio (R,C,I) Assembly District 148

“We are appreciative of Governor Cuomo’s efforts to support the infrastructure of the Southern Tier and Western New York. Regular maintenance and upgrades are necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens.” NY Assemblyman Andy Goodell (R,C,I) Assembly District 150