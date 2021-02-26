NYS Judge expected to make a decision on bar and restaurant curfew early next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Bars, taverns and restaurants will have to close at 11 p.m., at least through this weekend, after more court arguments today.

A state supreme court judge is expected to make a written decision early next week on whether the state-imposed curfew should be lifted.

Today’s hearing was the third time attorneys argued the state’s 11 p.m. curfew is unnecessary.

Those attorneys representing more than 90 bars and restaurants have said the curfew hurts businesses but does not have any impact on the spread of COVID-19.

Attorneys for the state say a curfew is a balancing act that allows businesses to operate on a limited basis while still saving lives.

Attorneys for restaurants say the state has failed to prove that case.

“There’s no indication that restricting their hours will have any impact on anything. Other than the economic health of the restaurants that allow them to survive. so why are you doing it when you can’t show any relationship between hours and viral transmission?” Corey Hogan, HoganWillig Law Firm

Attorneys for the state also argued the court proceedings should be moved to the state capitol in Albany.

Justice Timothy Walker said he expects to make a ruling on the curfew, and whether the case should be moved to an Albany county court, early next week.