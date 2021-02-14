NYS kicks off free fishing weekend

(WIVB)– The first free fishing weekend of the year is underway in New York. And today, we’re looking into how fishing is big for the local economy.

The free fishing weekend includes today and February 14 and you don’t need a license to cast a line.

It goes beyond just getting outdoors and enjoying the fresh air.

Bill Hilts Jr., the Outdoor Promotions Director for Destination Niagara USA says fishing is important to the Niagara area and beyond.

“We did a study through Niagara University that shows that sport fishing is a $30 million a year economic impact. And for some of the more rural communities like Orleans county, it’s one of the biggest attractions that pull people in from all over the country.” Bill Hilts Jr., Outdoor Promotions Director, Destination Niagara USA

The frigid temperatures didn’t seem to slow people down.

For a list of free fishing days, click here.

Hilts says one of the reasons February is chosen for a free fishing weekend is because ice fishing is a good opportunity to teach people how to fish.