NYS lawmakers approve bill to expand water testing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State legislature has approved a bill to expand testing for drinking water.

The state promised to fix the testing loophole for smaller communities, following water contamination in Rensselaer County back in 2015. This new bill will test for 40 emerging contaminants in drinking water in every municipality.

Related Content Advocates push for Adult Survivors Act and legislation to close the voluntary intoxication loophole to be passed

A recent Siena College Poll showed that 64% of New Yorkers really concerned about their water.

“The number one way this helps New Yorkers is by letting them know what’s in their water,” said Environmental Policy Director at New York Public Interest Research Group Liz Moran.

“Every New Yorker should have the basic understanding of what’s in their taps so they can make informed decisions for themselves and their family”

The governor is expected to sign the bill into law soon.