NYS leaders call on Gov. Cuomo to provide emergency assistance after Niagara County flooding

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders in New York State Legislature are calling on Governor Cuomo to provide emergency assistance to Niagara County after heavy rain and flooding caused serious damage this past week.

State Senator Rob Ortt, Assemblyman Michael Norris and Assemblyman Angelo Morinello penned a letter to the governor asking Cuomo to coordinate with the NYS Office of Emergency Management in getting assistance to the City of Lockport, Niagara Falls and Niagara County.

The trio says damage is still being discovered and wants to get local, state and federal resources to repair the infrastructure, help businesses and residences impacted by the deluge of water.

Norris notes it’s important for those impacted to receive the financial resources needed to recover from the losses many endured.

“It is critical for the residents, businesses, farmers, and municipalities of Lockport and Niagara County to receive immediate emergency financial resources who suffered devastating losses due to the damaging flooding this past week,” Assemblyman Mike Norris said.

“That’s why I am working together with my fellow colleagues to urge that an immediate state emergency declaration be issued and for federal and state agencies to act quickly to assist Niagara County in this time of need.”

Senator Ortt thanked first responders for their initial help in dealing with the flooding and associated damage, but he says there’s longer-lasting damage in which state help is needed.

“The torrential rainstorms that passed through our region earlier this week have had a devastating impact on local infrastructure, residents, and businesses,” said Senator Rob Ortt.

“While our emergency services and first responders did a magnificent job with initial emergency efforts, there will be larger and longer-lasting infrastructure issues that must be attended to. I am requesting immediate coordination from the State’s Office of Emergency Management to assist our local governments, and my office stands at the ready to help in any capacity we can.”

News 4 is working to learn more about the specific assistance the state leaders are requesting.

View their full letter below: