NYS Parks police searching for 15-year-old in Lower Niagara River

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Park Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy in the Lower Niagara River.

The search began around 11:15 a.m. Monday after a call came in saying someone had accidentally fallen into the water while on Whirlpool State Park’s Lower Gorge Trail, according to State Park Police.

Initial search efforts have been unsuccessful, police said, but they remain ongoing.

Police said the incident was in the area of the cable car, a landmark along the trail near a bend in the river.

Other agencies helping State Park Police in the search include Niagara Falls Fire, Boarder Patrol, New York State Police, US Coast Guard, Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours and Canadian Park Police. The search has included shoreline, air and vessel searches.

A rough position of the Lower Gorge Trail near the cable car is shown in the map below.

This is a developing story, check back for more info.