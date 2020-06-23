NYS releases Phase 4 reopening guidelines for colleges and universities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York is on track to enter Phase 4 of reopening next week, but there are still many questions about what that means.

While touring a farm in Eden on Monday, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul says the reopening guidelines for Phase 4 will be available soon.

“The information regarding phase 4 is being developed it’ll be released I’m sure by Thursday, Friday the absolute latest. We’re trying to give as much information as we can but this is a large category,” said Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul.

That category includes arts, entertainment such as movie theaters and education.

New York State rolled out its specific guidelines for colleges and universities Monday. Testing isn’t required, but health screenings and temperature checks for staff and students are.

“All of our community members, faculty staff and students will receive a diagnostic test before they start on campus,” Dr. Greg Nayor, VP of strategic initiative at Daemen College.

Smaller class sizes are also encouraged. At Daemen College, Dr. Greg Nayor says it’s still a challenge on a smaller campus.

“You got smaller buildings, you got smaller rooms, and so some of our classes that hold 60-70 people, you still got to find a way to separate them and have 6 feet of distancing between them and if that’s removing furniture, in some ways where the furniture is built in you’re shrink wrapping furniture,” said Dr. Nayor.

Other schools such as UB laid out their plans for the semester last week.

Dr. Nayor says he was surprised the state’s guidelines didn’t address more specifics about student housing.

“For the fall we plan on doing student activities but what we’ve said we’re going to do is reduce density in locations right, so if we’ve got an event in one location we’ll have somebody at the door we’ll be checking the number of people in,” said Dr. Nayor.

Most local colleges and universities will have students returning in August, but they will finish out the semester through remote learning.