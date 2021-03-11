NYS Sen. George Borrello calls for more COVID-19 vaccine clinics in rural communities

(WIVB)– As Allegany county continues to have one of the lowest vaccination rates across the Empire State, local leaders are calling on Governor Cuomo and the state Health Department to add more vaccine clinics.

State Senator George Borrello claims the needs of rural communities are being ignored.

He says people living in those areas deserve the same consideration when it comes to getting the vaccine.

“The Cuomo administration sent only 3,500 doses of COVID vaccine to its Olean mass vaccination site for Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua county residents, but 14,000 doses to the Delavan-Grider mass vaccination site in Buffalo. Our three counties have a population close to that of the city of Buffalo. We need more vaccine as soon as possible to help protect our rural residents. The governor needs to stop politicizing the vaccine rollout and address the needs of our rural residents. “Our rural areas face many challenges such as lack of transportation, poor broadband access, aging residents that need assistance. More needs to be done to protect the health and safety of our underserved rural areas by getting more vaccine access ASAP.” NYS SENATOR GEORGE BORRELLO (R, C, IP, LIBT)



