NYS Sen. Tim Kennedy and senate conference mulling over stance on governor’s executive powers

(WIVB)– State senator Tim Kennedy is choosing his words carefully when asked whether he’s in favor of rescinding the governor’s executive powers during the pandemic.

“We’re going to take action,” said Kennedy.

State Senator Tim Kennedy says his Senate conference is still deliberating the creation of a new process for the way the state makes decisions about the pandemic. He says we should hear more in a week or two.

“We are right now deliberating whether we entirely rescind these powers, whether we come up with a plan to implement a centralized process as is allowed under these executive powers but keeping the governor and the executive orders in check so there is an accountability measure in place.” NYS Senator Tim Kennedy-(D) Buffalo

This week, Senator Kennedy managed to pass a bill in the state Senate which requires the state to publicly disclose an equitable vaccination distribution plan and streamline communication about how and when vaccines are available.

Kennedy said, “And it’s especially important as this vaccine becomes more widely available, as the federal government has committed to 150 million vaccinations in the first 100 days of the Biden administration, we want to make sure that we are prepared to get those vaccines out to the community and that the people are prepared and have the information available to them and easily accessible.”

The State Assembly has yet to vote on a similar public disclosure bill.