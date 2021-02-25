NYS Sen. Tim Kennedy speaks on sexual assault allegations against Gov. Cuomo

(WIVB)– One of Western New York’s top state lawmakers calls allegations of sexual harassment against Governor Andrew Cuomo “disturbing and concerning.”

Former Cuomo Aide Lindsey Boylan spelled out her accusations in an article on the website Medium, claiming Cuomo would go out of his way to touch her lower back, arms and legs.

Boylan also claims the governor once kissed her on the lips. She adds he even offered to play strip poker with her.

Senator Tim Kennedy said there is no place for harassment in any workplace including the state government.

“With these allegations, there’s certainly a need to get more information and I believe we’re going to be looking for that in the coming days.” NYS Senator Tim Kennedy (D) Buffalo

In separate statements, Cuomo and his press secretary have denied the allegations that Boylan has made against him.