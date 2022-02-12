NYS Senator Rob Ortt calls for end of school mask mandate

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are more calls Saturday to end the mask mandate in schools.

State Senator Rob Ortt stood with school leaders in the City of Niagara Falls to call for an end to the mask mandate in schools.

With COVID-19 cases dropping, Senator Ortt and school leaders in the Falls believe it is time that masks in schools become optional and not be mandatory.

“It’s high time to lift this mandate on these children, and get back to educating and learning, and allow our teachers and school districts to do what they have done for years, for my entire life,” said Senator Ortt.

This week, Senator Ortt and other Republicans in the state Senate sent a letter to Governor Hochul requesting data the state will use to determine whether the mask mandate will end in schools.