NYS Thruway Authority begin cashless tolling customer assistance on Thursday

Thursday will mark the beginning of cashless tolling customer assistance sessions at the WNY Welcome Center in Grand Island, according to the New York State Thruway Authority.

Staff from the Thruway Authority will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. through the summer.

The Thruway Authority says this will offer customers the opportunity to receive personalized assistance on cashless tolling bills, violations, E-ZPass, tolls by mail accounts, and more.

“During the Cashless Tolling Outreach Event in May, we heard an overwhelming appeal from Western New Yorker’s to hold more opportunities for customers to address their cashless tolling needs in person and we listened,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said.

Customers will be able to: