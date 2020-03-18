NYSCOPBA asks Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to end non-essential inmate transport

(WIVB) – The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) is asking the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to end non-essential transport of inmates amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The NYSCOPBA requested the DOCCS take several measures to minimize potential exposure of COVID-19 in a letter dated March 9, including reducing inmate transportation to outside facilities except for medical emergencies.

“The health and well-being of DOCCS employees and the incarcerated population should be of paramount importance to the administration,” NYSCOPBA President Michael B. Powers said in a statement- “yet as other state and county correctional institutions across the country took proactive measures to limit exposure, DOCCS failed multiple times to heed the advice of the CDC as well as disregard NYSCOPBA requests to suspend all unnecessary inmate transportation, inmate visits and remove double bunking to improve social distancing among inmates.”

